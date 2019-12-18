NEW ORLEANS — Nine students were hurt after a crash caused a school bus to overturn on Interstate 10 in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

Orleans Parish Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis said the school bus was carrying 14 students to James M Singleton Charter School when it struck the left guard rail and overturned just after 7 a.m. near Louisa Street.

Nine students were taken to University Medical Center and Children's Hospital New Orleans.

New Orleans EMS said one student is in "serious but stable condition." City officials said all families of the children have been notified and school employees are working with the New Orleans Health Department to get parents to the hospitals.

The crash closed all lanes of I-10 west, causing heavy delays during morning rush hour. Two lanes have reopened as of 8:20 a.m.

Louisiana DOTD cameras showed the bus overturned in the far left lane with significant damage to the driver's side cabin area.

Police officials said they spoke to the bus driver and the cause of the accident was under investigation.

Click here for live traffic conditions from WWL-TV's Traffic Center.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.