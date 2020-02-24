PORT NECHES, Texas — A man from Nederland died last weekend after being hit by a car in Port Neches.

The accident happened about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 in the 2600 block of Highway 366.

The man was walking north in the northbound outside lane of traffic when a driver in a Hyundai Tucson SUV also going northbound hit him, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said in a news release. He was wearing dark-colored clothing and the part of Highway 366 that where he was walking was not well lit, he said.

Brandon Ray Cannon, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, who was the only person in the car, was not injured, Lemoine said.

Investigators believe Cannon was walking several feet into the roadway when he was struck, police said.

The driver is not being charged at this time, but the accident is still under investigation, Lemoine said.

