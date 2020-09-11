Multiple construction zones cause backups, slowdowns on I-10 across Southeast Texas

While the I-10 / Highway 87 reconstruction is on track to be completed in 2020, a second project to widen I-10 from four to six lanes started, overlapping it.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction on Interstate 10 in Southeast Texas has been going on for several years in various places.

A project to reconstruct the intersection of I-10 and Highway 87 has been ongoing since 2014. The $68 million dollar construction project has caused backups with long waits, especially on the eastbound side.

Recently, more work is being done around the intersection and new asphalt is being laid.

While the intersection reconstruction is on track to be completed in 2020, a second project to widen the interstate has already begun, overlapping I-10 and Highway 87.

This new project to widen the interstate is not expected to be completed until 2026. The widening project is a $52 million dollar project going from four lanes of travel to six lanes of travel from FM 3247 to the Sabine River Bridge.

The Sabine River's existing bridge will be replaced with a "modern structure," TxDOT said in a news release.