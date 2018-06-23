A motorcyclist was transported by air in critical condition late Friday night after being struck by a car in Orange.

The motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound along the 2600 block of East Lutcher Dr alongside Interstate 10, was struck just before 11 p.m. by a Mustang that pulled out from a business according to Orange Police officers on the scene.

The motorcycle and its driver ended up in a nearby ditch following the wreck which closed the road for about two hours as police investigated the wreck.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital where they voluntarily allowed their blood to be drawn for testing according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

