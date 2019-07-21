ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist died after hitting a couch sitting in the middle of eastbound I-10 late Friday night.

The accident happened near mile marker 858 near Rose City around 10:45 p.m. Friday, July 19, Texas DPS Sgt. David Hendry said in a news release.

John Franklin Martin, 42, of Buna, was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the inside lane of eastbound I-10 when he hit the couch in the roadway, throwing him off the bike, Hendry said.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital in Beaumont and pronounced dead a short time later. He was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened, Hendry said.

