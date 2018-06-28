A Mississippi man was seriously injured in an early Thursday morning motorcycle wreck in Hardin County.

Cole Franks, 35, was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on FM 418 just before 1:15 a.m. when he entered a curve at an unsafe speed and lost control according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas DPS was notified of the crash near the South Hampton Refinery at about 1:15 a.m. according to the release.

Franks, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont the release said.

Texas DPS Troopers are continuing to investigate the wreck.

