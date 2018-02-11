KOUNTZE — Two people were killed Thursday night in a motorcycle wreck south of Kountze.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells 12News a man and woman on a motorcycle died in crash around 9:15 Thursday night.

A truck collided with the motorcycle near the intersection of Hargroves Lane and Highway 326, but authorities are not sure how the accident happened.

One person in the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators are not yet ready to release the ages and identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

