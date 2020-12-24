Man struck, killed along Interstate 10 in Beaumont early Thursday morning

The driver is cooperating with the police investigation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is dead after being struck by a car early Thursday morning along Interstate 10 in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police officers responded to the 200 block of Interstate 10 North just after 2 a.m. Thursday following the incident according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When they arrived officers found the body of the man as well as the driver of the car that struck him according to the release.

A 2013 Hyundai was traveling north in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 when the car struck the man.

The driver is cooperating with the police investigation the release said.

The deceased man has not been identified pending notification of his family as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

On Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 2:07 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the 200 block of I-10 North in reference to an auto pedestrian accident.

Officers located the deceased victim and the driver of the vehicle involved. BPD’s Traffic Unit was requested and responded to the scene to further investigate.



The preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a 2013 Hyundai was traveling northbound in the 200 block of I-10 when they struck the victim.

The driver of the Hyundai is cooperating with the investigation.

The deceased male victim has yet to be identified and the investigation continues.