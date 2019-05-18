HOUSTON — A man standing outside his disabled car on the East Freeway was hit and killed early Saturday morning, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was standing outside his red Nissan Maxima in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Normandy when the driver of a white Ford F-150, also traveling westbound, struck the Nissan, which then struck the victim.

A Volvo tractor truck towing a trailer also struck the Nissan which caused the 18-wheeler to swerve and the roll over to its side.

The driver of the Niisan was pronounced dead on scene.

The East Freeway was shut down for hours while police investigated the accident.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by medical examiners.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.