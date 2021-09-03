Man identified who was hit, killed walking along I-10 in early morning hours in February

Gerald Anthony Edelen, 29, of Houston, was hit and killed on I-10 near Taylors Bayou Bridge on Monday, Feb. 8.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — State troopers identified the man who was struck and killed walking along Interstate 10 last month on Monday.

Gerald Anthony Edelen, 29, of Houston, was hit and killed on I-10 near Taylors Bayou Bridge Monday, Feb. 8, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephanie Davis said.

Edelen was pulling a small dolly while walking westbound on I-10 wearing a black face covering and a black hoodie, black sweatpants and gray tennis shoes, according to the Texas DPS crash report.

Investigators said they believe he was hit by a car after 2 a.m. Feb. 8. State troopers said the driver likely struck the dolly, not realizing they also hit Edelen.

Although Edelen was able to be identified, Texas DPS has been unable to find several personal items that were with him when he died. He was carrying a brown backpack with an iPad, game controller, drill and his wallet.

Anyone with information about this fatal accident or who knows where his possessions may be should contact Texas DPS at (936) 699-7340, Davis said.



