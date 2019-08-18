BEAUMONT, Texas — A man died after being hit by a car on I-10 early Sunday morning.

Beaumont Police officers found the man dead at the scene of the accident in the 400 block of I-10 southbound at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, August 18, Beaumont Police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, Beaumont Police Sgt. Cody Guedry said. 911 callers told police the man had been wandering in the middle of the freeway just before the accident happened, Guedry said.

The victim's name will be release after the family has been notified, police said.

