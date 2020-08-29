Man dies after being hit by car in Beaumont's North End

x
The accident happened at Magnolia Street and Cable Street. The man was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Friday when he was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man died after a car hit him in the north end of Beaumont late Friday night. 

The accident happened at Magnolia Street and Cable Street. The man was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Friday, August 28 when he was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said.

Collins said he ordered an autopsy. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

