Man dies after being hit by car in Beaumont's North End

The accident happened at Magnolia Street and Cable Street. The man was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Friday when he was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man died after a car hit him in the north end of Beaumont late Friday night.

The accident happened at Magnolia Street and Cable Street. The man was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Friday, August 28 when he was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said.

Collins said he ordered an autopsy.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device