WOODVILLE, Texas — A Tyler County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a multi-car crash in Woodville Friday afternoon.

The accident happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of US 69 and Wheat Street, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a release.

Texas DPS's preliminary investigation indicates that the deputy was going to a call, headed westbound on Wheat Street and turned on his emergency lights near the intersection of Wheat Street and US 69.

All northbound traffic on US 69 stopped to yield for the deputy except for a 2018 Chevrolet passenger vehicle that went into a turning lane and collided with the deputy's patrol car.

The impact of the crash caused the Chevrolet to hit a 2011 Dodge pickup truck also in the northbound lanes of US 69.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Donnie Releford, 32, of Woodville, was transported in a personal vehicle to the Tyler County hospital with minor injuries.

The deputy was also transported to a nearby hospital, but his injuries did not appear to be life threatening, Davis said. The driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash.

Texas DPS Troopers are still investigating this crash.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this crash. At this time, there are no additional details to be released.

