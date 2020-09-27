Man and his dog die after crashing into downtown Beaumont building, bursting into flames

Investigators said the driver was going at high speed before he lost control of his car, then slammed into a building + a parked car near Park St. and Blanchette St.

A man and his dog died in a fiery crash in downtown Beaumont early Saturday morning.

The accident happened at 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in the 1300 block of Park Street, Beaumont Police Sgt. Cody Guedry said in a news release. Officers who arrived at the scene found the car completely engulfed in flames, he said.

Investigators found the driver was traveling at high speed before he lost control of his car, then slammed into a building and another parked car on the northeast corner of Park Street and Blanchette Street.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said the building was vacant and the driver's dog was also killed in the crash.

Beaumont Police identified the driver as Bruce Wayne Green, Jr., 41.

The investigation is still ongoing, Guedry said.