PORT ARTHUR, Texas — First responders rushed a man to the hospital with a serious head injury after he was hit by a car in Port Arthur early Saturday morning.

The accident happened at 6:06 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 in the 1800 block of Rosedale Avenue, Port Arthur Police said in a news release.

A man wearing dark clothing was walking in the northbound lane in an unlit area when a driver also going northbound did not see him in the dark and hit him, Port Arthur Police spokesperson John Fontenett said in the release.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital and flown in a helicopter to Hermann Memorial Hospital with a serious, life-threatening head injury, Fontenett said.

Port Arthur Police are still investigating the crash.

