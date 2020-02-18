BEAUMONT, Texas — Police, firefighters and EMS are on the scene of a major wreck Tuesday morning in South Orange County.

The major wreck involving two vehicles happened before 6 a.m. on FM 1006 near its intersection with East Round Bunch Road.

The road will be closed for at least two hours according to an officer on the scene.

The area was covered in thick fog at the time of the wreck although it is not known if the weather was a factor in the wreck.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene but have not released any information.

The wreck happened near Lion Elastomers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Texas DPS news release...

At approximately 5:30a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on FM 1006 in Orange County.

At this time, there are limited details. Initial reports indicate that a Honda passenger vehicle and a Ford collided on FM 1003. Injuries have been reported; however, the extent of those injuries are unknown.

There are lane closures near the crash scene. Motorists are urged to find an alternate travel route. Expect delays.

Additional information will be released as details are confirmed.

