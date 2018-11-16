BEAUMONT — A single car rollover wreck Friday morning briefly forced the shutdown of the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west of Beaumont.

Azucena Bahena, 40, of Beaumont, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Interstate 10 near mile marker 834 when she lost control and the SUV rolled several times before coming to rest in the center median according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Bahena was transported by Air Med Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries the release said.

The wreck happened just after 10 a.m. and forced a the closure of the westbound lanes for about an hour according to the release.

Four passengers in the SUV were taken by ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont the release said.

Two had minor injuries and the other two, including a child, did not have visible injuries but were taken to the hospital for observation according to the release.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the wreck.

