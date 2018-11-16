BEAUMONT — A major wreck forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in west of Beaumont Friday morning.

The wreck in the westbound lanes near Hamshire forced traffic to be diverted to Highway 365 then to Highway 124 according to the Texas Department of Transportation's Beaumont office.

Ambulances and an Air Med helicopter have been dispatched to the scene according to Acadian Ambulance.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

© 2018 KBMT