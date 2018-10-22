JEFFERSON COUNTY — DPS confirms 26-year-old Anna Guadalupe Hernandez, of Raywood, was killed Monday afternoon in a single vehicle crash.

The wreck occurred on Kidd Road near Smith Road in West Jefferson County Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Hernandez's pickup truck lost control for unknown reasons and ran off the road according to a press release from DPS.

The 2001 Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Kidd Road and struck a culvert.

After striking the culvert, the vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest in the ditch.

Hernandez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

