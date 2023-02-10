41-year-old Jasper man killed by hit-and-run driver Friday evening along U.S. Hwy 69

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Sour Lake, was found by troopers on Saturday and was not injured.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Texas state troopers are investigating after a 41-year-old Jasper man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along U.S. Highway 69 on Friday evening.

Jason Williams, 41, of Jasper, was struck along U.S. Highway 69 near Seneca Rd just south of Woodville at about 7:40 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

Williams was a walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck that left the scene according to the DPS.

A justice of the peace pronounced Williams dead on the scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Sour Lake, was found by troopers on Saturday and was not injured according to the DPS.

Troopers are continuing to investigate and have released no other information at this time.

