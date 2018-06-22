Interstate 10 has been closed both directions near the Hamshire Rd exit due to a tanker truck that has caught on fire in the westbound lane.

It is unknown exactly what material the tanker truck contains at this time.

Drivers are urged to take diversions away from Interstate 10.

12News will provide updates as soon as they are made available.

From the Texas Department of Transportation...

I10 east and westbound is currently closed at Hamshire Rd. due to an accident. Please use an alternate route.

