Interstate 10 was closed both directions near the Hamshire Rd exit due to a tanker truck that has caught on fire in the westbound lane on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The east and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 have been reopened.

From the Texas Department of Transportation...

I-10 east and westbound is now open following an earlier accident at Hamshire Rd.

This was not a reportable Crash; therefore, there will be no further details released.

Motorists are urged to to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for slow or stopped traffic.

