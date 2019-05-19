JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — I-10 has been reopened after the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was called to a major accident in the westbound lanes on Sunday morning.

The single vehicle accident and diesel spill happened near Taylor's Bayou Bridge and slowed westbound traffic for hours.

First responders shut down the interstate while the spill was being cleaned up, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said on the department's Facebook page.

Traffic was being diverted at the Highway 365 exit as of 6:45 a.m. One lane of I-10 westbound reopened around 10:20 a.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office-Texas TRAFFIC ALERT - Major wreck on I10 West bound near Taylor's Bayou Bridge. It is a single vehicle wreck with a diesel spill. The freeway is shut down until the spill can be cleaned up. Traffic is...

Traffic still moving slow around 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Tyler Seggerman

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.