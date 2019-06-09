NEW ORLEANS — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Interstate 10 Twin Span Bridge caused an 18-wheeler to overturn Friday morning.

Traffic cameras show the overturned truck and a damaged pickup blocking traffic near mile marker 256 on the bridge around 8:30 a.m. Traffic began passing on one lane about an hour later.

The New Orleans EMS Twitter account said two people were taken University Medical Center's Trauma Center.

The twitter account also shared a photo from the scene showing a fluid leaking from the 18-wheeler.

Louisiana State Police and other first responders are on the scene.

Drivers traveling east from New Orleans should consider alternate routes like the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway and US Highway 90.

[Click here for live traffic conditions via the WWL-TV Traffic Center.]

