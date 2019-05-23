JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A one-car accident shut down I-10 eastbound down to one lane near FM 365 Thursday afternoon.

A tire blew out on an 18-wheeler headed eastbound on I-10 and went onto the median around 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Texas DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

No injuries were reported, but the inside lane of the interstate is closed due to a diesel spill, Davis said.

HazMat crews are cleaning the spill from the roadway.

