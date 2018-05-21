A child and a driver attempting to help a stranded motorist were killed in a wreck along a an IH-10 service road in Orange County Monday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of a multi-vehicle wreck on the eastbound service road of IH-10 near FM 1135 at about 3:45p.m. according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of a Ford F-150 pick up truck, a 46-year-old man from Orange, had pulled in front of a disabled Saturn passenger car and was out of the truck attempting to attach a tow chain to the Saturn according to the release.

While the man was attempting to attach the chain the Saturn was rear--ended by an eastbound Ford F-250 pickup truck the release said.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was struck and killed and a child in the Saturn was also killed in the wreck the release said.

Both the man and the child were pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price.

The driver and another passenger in the Saturn were both transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries the release said.

The Ford F-250 flipped onto it's side and the driver and a passenger were both transported to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with unknown injuries.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the wreck and will release the names of the deceased once family members have been notified.

