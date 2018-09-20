BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to a major accident involving seven passenger vehicles and an 18-wheeler with multiple occupants.

Several vehicles caught fire in the crash that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Major Drive Thursday morning.

Police confirmed that four people traveling from Georgia were killed.

They were identified as 36 year old Chelsea Stanbury, and her three children- 10 year old Anthony Stanbury JR, 8 year old Anaiyah Stanbury, and 6 year old Chase Stanbury.

They also had three other occupants in the vehicle.

A car and a pickup burned after being struck by an 18-wheeler in a wreck that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont Thursday morning according to Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

The burned out wreckage of the small car could be seen between the front of the 18-wheeler and the pickup, which ended up sideways in front of the car and 18-wheeler.

There was also a hazardous materials spill associated with the wreck that was cleaned up according to Morrow.

Three killed in fiery wreck with 18-wheeler, car, pickup along westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont

The wreck happened on the Major Drive overpass at about 6:30 a.m.

A previous wreck, in which a 45-year-old Lake Charles man was killed when his pickup rear-ended an 18-wheeler about two and a half hours earlier, was still being cleared several miles ahead.

It is currently unclear if traffic from that wreck, near the Goodyear plant, was a factor in the wreck on the Major Drive overpass.

From a Beaumont Police Department news release...

