PORT ARTHUR — Two separate wrecks involving four vehicles snarled traffic along Texas 73 in Port Arthur Tuesday morning.

The wrecks, which caused some injuries, happened about 9:30 a.m. near along Texas 73 near State Highway 87 according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release...

At approximately 9:30a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on SH 73 in Jefferson County. The crash occurred near SH 87.

At this time, Troopers can confirm that there are four (4) vehicles involved in two separate crashes in the westbound traffic lanes of SH 73. Injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries have not been confirmed.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and to stay alert for emergency vehicles and slow or stopped traffic.

Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.

© 2018 KBMT