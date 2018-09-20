BEAUMONT — Four people were killed in a fiery wreck that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Major Drive Thursday morning.

A car and a pickup burned after being struck by an 18-wheeler in a wreck that shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont Thursday morning according to Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow.

The burned out wreckage of the small car could be seen between the front of the 18-wheeler and the pickup, which ended up sideways in front of the car and 18-wheeler.

There is also a hazardous materials spill associated with the wreck that is being cleaned up according to Morrow.

Three killed in fiery wreck with 18-wheeler, car, pickup along westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont

The wreck happened on the Major Drive overpass at about 6:30 a.m.

A previous wreck, in which a 45-year-old Deer Park man was killed when his pickup rear-ended an 18-wheeler about two and a half hours earlier, was still being cleared several miles ahead.

It is currently unclear if traffic from that wreck, near the Goodyear plant, was a factor in the wreck on the Major Drive overpass.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT