BEAUMONT, Texas — Heavy rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda have forced closures in both directions on Interstate 10 outside Beaumont.

I-10 between Beaumont and Winnie remains closed in both directions due to flooding. TxDOT says they do not have an estimate for when the road will reopen as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Westbound I-10 is closed at Exit 4 in Louisiana heading toward Beaumont.

Eastbound traffic from Houston is being detoured north on state highway 146 in Mont Belvieu, east on U.S. 90, then north into 146 toward Livingston.

TxDOT says several drivers were stuck in that area for quite some time.

Wrecker services have been utilized to clear abandoned vehicles from I-10 east and westbound between Beaumont and Winnie. The following wrecker companies were utilized. If your vehicle has been towed, contact these companies.

ABS TOWING & RECOVERY-409-999-6060

SPANKY'S WRECKER SERVICE - BMT-409-833-1500

TOP GUN WRECKER SERV-409-861-4940

TNT WRECKER-BEAUMONT-409-842-5155

BRIAN'S WRECKER-409-960-7785

3 ACE'S WRECKER-409-389-2324

CHUCK'S WRECKER-409-832-8228

LA UNO-409-433-1177

NEFF BRO AUTO SVC-BEAUMONT-409-833-0673

NEFF SERVICES INC-409-838-4448

DILLEY'S TOWING & RECOVERY-409-769-8196

COUNTY LINE WRECKER-409-296-9763

FIGUEROA'S WRECKER SERVICE-409-982-0008

STAR SERVICE-409-861-4660

C AND V WRECKER-409-296-9763

A mandatory evacuation has also been issued for Northwest Forest and all areas between state highway 105 and Pine Island Bayou in Jefferson County.

Officials are also warning residents of the Neches River Saltwater Barrier, which has risen 4 feet, flowing at 20,000 cubic feet per second.

Residents of Gilbert Lakes Estates are not under mandatory evacuation but the sheriff's department is helping residents evacuate by airboat.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following:

Jefferson County: Bevil Oaks, Northwest Forest, all areas between 105 and Pine Island Bayou

Hardin County: Countrywood Estates, Pinewood Estates, Rose Hill Acres

