BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City Police are investigating a wreck that occurred at 9:42 a.m. Friday south of Bessie Heights.

Police said there was a fatal roll over wreck on FM 1442 in Bridge city.

Orange County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace, Judge Joy Dubose-Simonton, pronounced a man dead at the scene. Judge Dubose-Simonton ordered an autopsy for the victim.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

