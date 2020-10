The accident happened near the downtown exit and Purple Heart Memorial Bridge. Both directions of traffic closed because of an 18-wheeler leaking hazmat material.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A fatal accident shut down I-10 in both directions near downtown Beaumont Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened before 6 p.m. near the downtown exit and Purple Heart Memorial Bridge. Both east and westbound lanes of traffic were closed due to hazardous material leaking from an 18-wheeler, Beaumont Police said in a Facebook post.

Beaumont Police said that I-10 will be shutdown for several hours and asked drivers to please use other routes.