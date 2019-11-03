LA PORTE, Texas — Highway 225 was closed in both directions near Miller Cut Off Rd due to a crash involving a heavy truck.

A viewer reached out to KHOU 11 News after power lines fell on the roadway. The Texas Department of Transportation confirms the frontage road lanes were blocked as well due to the downed lines.

The freeway was shut down for about two hours before reopening at 11:30 a.m.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday, knocking out power to surrounding neighborhoods, witnesses told KHOU 11 News.

