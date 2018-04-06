A multi-vehicle wreck along eastbound Interstate 10 in Orange County has closed the roadway for more than an hour just east of Hwy 62.

Two people were trans[ported to a Southeast Texas hospital with serious injuries following the crash which happened at a bout 8:45 a.m. Monday morning.

From the Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 8:45a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash occurred just East of SH 62.

Initial reports indicate that a Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 followed by an Infinity SUV. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Toyota struck a concrete barrier. After striking the barrier, the vehicle traveled back into traffic and was struck by the Infinity.

The driver of the Toyota and his two passengers were transported to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries. Troopers are working to identify all occupants of this vehicle; therefore, names will not be released until positive identifications have been made.

The driver of the Infinity, 55-year-old Scott Wallace of Katy, Texas, did not sustain any injuries.

At this time, all eastbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10 are closed and are expected to remain closed until the wrecked vehicles are safely removed from the roadway. Traffic is being diverted onto the feeder road. There is no time estimation as to when the Interstate will reopen to traffic. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area. Expect delays.

There are no additional details to be released.

© 2018 KBMT