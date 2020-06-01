ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A car crashed into an Orange County Deputy's house Sunday night.

The accident happened around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 near Patillo Road and Highlander Drive between Bridge City and Orange, Orange County Sheriff's Office detective Janois Grizzaffi said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene.

A 2005 Chevrolet pickup was going north on Highlander Drive when the driver ran through a stop sign, crossed Patillo Road and crashed into a garage, Texas DPS spokesperson Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

The driver, Brandy Bradford, 34, of Bridge City, was taken to Southeast Texas Medical Center before being transported to the county jail, Davis said. She's being charged with driving while intoxicated.

Texas DPS troopers are still investigating the crash.

