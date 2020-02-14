BEAUMONT, Texas — A Port Arthur man is in critical condition after being struck by a car late Thursday night.

The 64-year-old man was attempting to cross the street in the 1400 block of Jefferson Drive when he was struck according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The man failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an SUV the release said.

He was taken by ambulance to a Southeast Texas hospital where he was listed in critical condition the release said.

The Port Arthur Police Department’s advanced accident reconstruction team and no charges gave been filed against the driver who is cooperating with investigators according to the release.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release…

On or about the above listed date/time, Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to the 1400 Block of Jefferson Drive in reference to a traffic accident involving an automobile/pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 64 year old black make from Port Arthur attempted to cross Jefferson Drive from east to west.

The victim failed to yield to oncoming traffic and crossed when unsafe and was struck by a single sport utility type vehicle.

The 64 year old male black victim was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital for treatment for multiple injuries and was reported to be in critical condition.

It should be noted in previous news release, the victim had reportedly received fatal injuries. This was not the case and victim remains alive and in critical condition.

There have been no charges filed against the driver of the SUV at this, point and all parties continued to cooperate with police and investigators.

This incident is being investigated by PAPD’s Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team.

