BEAUMONT — Beaumont police said the community should expect road closures and bus schedule changes downtown for the Color Rush beginning of October.

This year's Gift of Life Julie Richardson Proctor 5K Ribbon Run Color Rush is scheduled for Saturday, October 6.

Expect road closures and bus schedule changes, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said.

Beaumont Police's Traffic Unit will close College Street from Main Street to Forsythe Street on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 10 a.m., police said.

Drivers will still be able to enter and exit parking lots from College Street and Forsythe Street, but the section of Main Street in front of City Hall will be closed to through traffic. Roads along the route will close early Saturday morning around 6 a.m.

City buses will not run Saturday, October 6, 2018 until after 2 p.m.

Officers will be along the route to help drivers to detour.

For more information about the event, visit giftoflifebmt.org.

