PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a deadly accident in the 2800 block of MLK Drive. Many know the road as Highway 82. Investigators tell 12News northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 82 is being rerouted near the XYZ gate of the Motiva Refinery.

Expect delays in the area.

Police haven't released more details about the victim or how many vehicles were involved.

Police offered the following information about alternate routes:

-If you are traveling northbound from Pleasure Island, divert east on W. 7th Street or east on Gulfway Drive. Do not continue north on Highway 82 past Highway 87.

-If you are coming from the area of Port Acres, divert eastbound on Highway 73 and take either Savannah Avenue or Memorial Boulevard southbound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

