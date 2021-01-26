Multi-vehicle crash temporarily shuts down Rainbow Bridge in Orange County

The driver of an unoccupied Hyundai at the scene has not been located.

ORANGE, Texas — The Rainbow Bridge in Orange County is now open after a Tuesday afternoon crash involving multiple cars, according to a news release from Sergeant Stephanie Davis with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 2:15 p.m., DPS Troopers were called to the scene of crash on the Rainbow Bridge.

A Hyundai passenger vehicle was stopped in the main lane of traffic, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Hyundai was later hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck. Davis said at the time of the crash, no one was inside the Hyundai.

The driver of the unoccupied Hyundai has not been located, the release said.

The 33-year-old driver of the pickup truck has been identified by DPS Trooper as David Coultere of Bridge City.

No injuries have been reported, according to the release.

Following the crash, all traffic lanes on the Rainbow Bridge were closed for a couple of hours.

Davis said more information will be released once more information is confirmed as the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

