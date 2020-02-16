PORT NECHES, Texas — A car crashed into the front of a building in Port Neches Saturday night.

The white sedan went into the front of Farmers' Insurance company near the corner of Nederland Avenue and Port Neches Avenue before 11 p.m. Feb. 16.

A witness told our 12News crew at the scene that one person was transported to the hospital.

