BEAUMONT — A Beaumont Police motorcycle officer was transported to a Beaumont hospital following a wreck with a car Tuesday.

The officer who has not been identified at this time was transported to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non-critical a Beaumont Police spokesperson said.

The wreck happened at about 11:35 a.m. when a Beaumont motor officer was traveling north on the Interstate 10 service Road approaching College street according to the spokesperson.

A car pulled out from the Exxon gas station parking lot and crossed into the path of the motor officer who struck the car according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

