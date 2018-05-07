One child is dead and another is in critical condition after a Wednesday night wreck in Beaumont.

Beaumont Police say they are investigating the wreck that claimed the life of a Landon Slaughter, 3 and critically injured another child and left two other children with minor injuries when a car ran a stop sign in the Avenues Neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was transported to a Houston hospital.

Slaughter would have turned 4-years-old next week.

Witnesses told police that at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday a southbound Buick passenger car ran a stop sign and struck the side of a Nissan SUV headed west on Franklin Street according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

The force of the wreck left the SUV sitting off the roadway near a church.

Neither driver was injured according to the spokesperson who stressed the importance of obeying all traffic laws such as stopping at stop signs.

The driver of the Buick, who police say is at fault in the wreck, is cooperating as they continue to investigate.

Police say that charges are possible and it is not clear yet if alcohol was a factor in the wreck.

