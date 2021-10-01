Edgar Espinosa, 29, of Beaumont, died at the scene after his car pulled into the path of an oncoming SUV, state troopers said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man died in a side-impact crash near China late Saturday night, state troopers said.

The accident happened on Highway 90 near Rice Field Road about 11 p.m. Jan. 9, Texas Department of Public Safety Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

Texas DPS state troopers said a 2019 Hyundai SUV was going eastbound on Highway 90 when a 2002 Acura sedan going southbound on Rice Field Road did not stop at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the Hyundai, causing the crash.

Both cars came to rest off the roadway, Davis said.

The driver of the Acura, Edgar Espinosa, 29, of Beaumont, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Place 2 Benjamin Collins Sr.

The driver of the Hyundai, Cameryn Vaughn, 22, of Beaumont, was taken in an ambulance to Baptist Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

Traffic on Highway 90 was closed for over two hours, but is now reopen to traffic as of Sunday morning.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.