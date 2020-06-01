JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — State troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in Mid County Sunday night.

The accident happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Twin City Highway in Jefferson County, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephanie Davis said in a news release.

Details about the accident are still limited as of 10:20 p.m.

Injuries are reported, but the extent of the injures is unknown, Davis said.

