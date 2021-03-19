ATV rollover crash sends four children, grandmother to the hospital

DPS Troopers responded Friday around 3:15 to the crash that happened at the intersection of Island Road and Powers Road in Jefferson County.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four children and their grandmother are in the hospital after a rollover crash involving an all-terrain vehicle, also known as ATV, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Troopers responded Friday around 3:15 p.m. to the crash that happened at the intersection of Island Road and Powers Road in Jefferson County.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2021 Polaris Ranger was traveling on Brush Island Road at a high speed when the driver tried to make a left turn onto Powers Road.

The 8-year-old driver instead lost control of the vehicle. The ATV rolled over several times before coming to a stopping point.

The driver and three other children, with ages ranging from 10-13, were taken to St. Elizabeth hospital. They are expected to live, DPS says.

The fifth passenger in the ATV was the grandmother of the children. Wendi Martinez, 55, of Houston, was taken to Hermann Memorial hospital in Houston by a medical helicopter. DPS says Martinez has serious injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.