Highway 69 shutdown in both directions from Nederland Avenue to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard around noon as first responders worked to clear the road.

NEDERLAND, Texas — An army truck went over a guardrail on the Highway 365 overpass on Highway 69 Monday morning.

Highway 69 shutdown in both directions from Nederland Avenue to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard around noon as first responders worked to clear the road.

Traffic slowed down along the feeder roads beside Highway 69.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.