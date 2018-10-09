JASPER COUNTY — An 89-year-old San Augustine woman died Monday afternoon after the vehicle in which she was a passenger rolled.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Public Safety, 89-year-old Mamie Bradford died after she was taken to Jasper memorial Hospital. The driver of the vehicle, 52-year-old Linda Bradford of San Augustine, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries and then taken to a hospital in Houston for further treatment.

Investigators say the two women were in a 2016 BMW traveling north on U.S. Highway 96 just south of RR255 when the driver lost control of the vehicle which rolled several times. Troopers say the wet roads contribute to the crash.

The wreck happened at about 2:25 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety News release...

At approximately 2:15p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a single vehicle crash on US-96, just South of RR 255, in Jasper County.

Preliminary reports indicate that a passenger was traveling on US-96 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to rest with the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the area and stay alert for emergency vehicles.

At this time, crash details are limited. Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.

