PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An 86-year-old woman died in a wreck in Port Arthur Friday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 2500 block of West FM 365 at 3:13 p.m. August 2. Officers arriving at the scene found the 86-year-old woman had serious injuries, Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shannon Meaux said in a news release.

Emergency personnel took her to the Southeast Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Port Arthur Police said they are still investigating the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.