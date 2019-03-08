PORT ARTHUR, Texas — An 86-year-old woman died in a wreck in Port Arthur Friday afternoon. 

The accident happened in the 2500 block of West FM 365 at 3:13 p.m. August 2. Officers arriving at the scene found the 86-year-old woman had serious injuries, Port Arthur Police Sgt. Shannon Meaux said in a news release. 

Emergency personnel took her to the Southeast Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. 

Port Arthur Police said they are still investigating the crash. 

