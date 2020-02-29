BEAUMONT, Texas — A man died in after a wreck on Eastex Freeway early Saturday morning.

The two-car accident happened at 5:08 a.m. Feb. 29 in the 3800 block of Eastex Freeway, Beaumont Police Officer Cody Guedry said in a news release.

Officers found one of the drivers dead at the scene. Traffic investigators are still investigating this fatal accident, Guedry said.

Beaumont Police identified the victim as John Christopher Garcia-Paredez, 55, of Beaumont.

