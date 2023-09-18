Beaumont man killed in late Sunday night wreck along Old Sour Lake Rd

Troopers say that he was driving at an unsafe speed when he attempted to take a curve and lost control.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas state troopers are investigating a late Sunday night single-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of a Beaumont man.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were sent to the wreck that happened along Old Sour Lake Road just outside the Beaumont city limits late Sunday night.

Margarito Medrano, 31, of Beaumont, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado along Old Sour Lake Rd just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, September 17, 2023, when the wreck happened according to a news release from the DPS.

Troopers say that Medrano was driving at an unsafe speed when he attempted to take a curve but his pickup left the road, ran into a ditch and struck a utility pole.

Medrano was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck by Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins, Sr., who told 12News he had ordered an autopsy be performed.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.